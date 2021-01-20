Iraqi forces were pursuing ISIS militants in Diyala and Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ the security authorities on Wednesday arrested three ISIS terrorists in the Governorates of Diyala and Kirkuk.

The Iraqi intelligence Service said in a statement its detachments "arrested three terrorists working with ISIS in different positions such as Diwan Al-Jund, and the so-called “Islamic Police”, as well as carrying out operations against the security forces."

In the same context, Iraq’ National Security said in a statement that “its detachments in Diyala Governorate, in coordination with the Saladin Security Directorate, arrested an ISIS member who is responsible for financing the organization."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.