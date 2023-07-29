Iraqi forces thwart smuggling of thousands of dollars and local currency
2023-07-29T12:51:41+00:00
Shafaq News / On Saturday, the Iraqi Intelligence Service (IIS) reported that it had detained three suspects who possessed nearly $130,000 in cash and a significant amount of Iraqi dinars that they intended to smuggle into northern Iraq.
IIS has reported the arrest of three Diyala suspects attempting to smuggle money worth 128,500 US dollars to the northern governorates.
The appropriate legal proceedings have been initiated against them.