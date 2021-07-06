Iraqi forces thwart five oil smuggling attempts

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced thwarting five oil smuggling attempts in different parts of the country.

The Ministry said in a statement that the detachments of the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency in the Ministry of Interior were able to detect five breaches on crude oil tanker pipelines in separate areas of the country used by gangs to smuggle and transport oil.

The detachments arrested five suspects and seize their vehicles loaded with oil.

In a related context, the statement indicated that the detachments raided a site used for smuggling and seized six large tanks containing oil.