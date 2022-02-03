Report

Iraqi forces thwart an attack on the US-led Coalition in southern Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-03T13:38:50+0000
Shafaq News / On Thursday, the security forces foiled an attack targeting the Global Coalition in southern Iraq.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi forces had found an explosive device on the highway west of the city of Nasiriyah that was prepared to target the Global Coalition convoys.

No causality was reported.

Earlier, the Iraqi authorities issued warnings of repeated targeting of foreign forces and diplomatic missions in the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by the majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.

