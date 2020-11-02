Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Iraqi forces thwart an ISIS terrorist attack in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-02T17:03:39+0000
Iraqi forces thwart an ISIS terrorist attack in Diyala

Shafaq News / The Iraqi forces thwarted on Monday an ISIS terrorist attack group in Diyala.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "The attack targeted a tribal mobilization point on the outskirts of a village in the countryside of Jalawla", noting that no casualties were registered among the Iraqi forces.

Earlier today, Leader in the Tribal Mobilization in Diyala, Muhammad Ibrahim Dhaifan, revealed on Monday the completion of an integrated plan to fortify and protect Diyala's borders against ISIS attacks, calling on Saladin operations command to implement a similar plan.

It is noteworthy that the areas of north Jalawla have been subjected to many terrorist attacks for more than two years, after the infiltration of ISIS terrorists fleeing from the liberated areas to the orchards and agricultural fields.

Jalawla district is located 70 km north-east of Baqubah and is inhabited by Arabs, Kurds and Turkmen. The district fell to ISIS in August 2014 before it was liberated in November of the same year.

related

A leader of PMF perished in clashes with ISIS

Date: 2020-08-28 20:45:06
A leader of PMF perished in clashes with ISIS

Diyala registers the first COVID-19 infection among journalists

Date: 2020-08-07 15:44:33
Diyala registers the first COVID-19 infection among journalists

100 lawsuits filed against trespassers of archaeological sites in Diyala

Date: 2020-09-14 09:23:30
100 lawsuits filed against trespassers of archaeological sites in Diyala

Al-Dahlaki to remove the militias from Diyala

Date: 2020-08-20 18:15:07
Al-Dahlaki to remove the militias from Diyala

Shelling targets a village in Diyala Governorate

Date: 2020-06-11 11:13:35
Shelling targets a village in Diyala Governorate

A dangerous ISIS terrorist killed in Diyala

Date: 2020-10-27 06:52:06
A dangerous ISIS terrorist killed in Diyala

Oxfam distributes 938 health kits in Al-Miqdadiya

Date: 2020-10-01 15:24:23
Oxfam distributes 938 health kits in Al-Miqdadiya

The chairman of Diyala's artists Syndicate passed away from COVID-19

Date: 2020-08-30 12:47:51
The chairman of Diyala's artists Syndicate passed away from COVID-19