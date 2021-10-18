Iraqi forces strike ISIS strongholds in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-10-18T08:58:10+0000

Shafaq News/Iraq's Security Media Cell reported that the Iraqi army targeted ISIS strongholds in Kirkuk Governorate. The Cell said in a statement that the Air Force's aviation, using F-16 and Sukhoi 25 aircraft, struck the terrorist hideouts intensively in Wadi Al-Shay in Kirkuk. Then, a force of the infantry division launched a search operation in the targeted place and found five dens containing medical and food equipment.

