Iraqi forces strike ISIS strongholds in Kirkuk
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-18T08:58:10+0000
Shafaq News/Iraq's Security Media Cell reported that the Iraqi army targeted ISIS strongholds in Kirkuk Governorate.
The Cell said in a statement that the Air Force's aviation, using F-16 and Sukhoi 25 aircraft, struck the terrorist hideouts intensively in Wadi Al-Shay in Kirkuk.
Then, a force of the infantry division launched a search operation in the targeted place and found five dens containing medical and food equipment.
