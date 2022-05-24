Report

Iraqi forces shot down a drone near Baghdad airport, SMC confirms

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-24T10:29:04+0000
Iraqi forces shot down a drone near Baghdad airport, SMC confirms

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell confirmed, on Tuesday, that the Iraqi forces shot down a drone near the Baghdad International airport.

The Cell said in a statement that the drone did not get authorization to reach the area.

Iraqi forces repel a drone attack on a US support area in Baghdad

Iraqi forces repelled earlier today a drone attack on the US diplomatic support area in the Baghdad international airport, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the security forces shot down a drone that attempted to target the US diplomatic support area in the Baghdad international airport, which hosts US and foreign personnel.

He noted that no casualties were recorded.

Earlier today, a security source reported that an attack targeted the US Victory Complex military base near Baghdad International Airport.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that it might be a drone or a missile attack, noting that the air defense system was activated in the base.

Bases hosting the Coalition units are constantly attacked since the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Washington accuses pro-Iranian factions of being behind such attacks.

