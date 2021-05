Shafaq News / Iraq’s Security Media Cell reported, on Tuesday, that large amounts of narcotics and ammunition were seized in Maysan Governorate, southern Iraq.

The Cell said in a statement, the Rapid Response forces carried out, this morning, a campaign searching for hideouts of drug cartels in Al-Uzair district of Maysan."

74 bags of Hashish and crystals, six RBG7 cartridges were seized during the campaign.