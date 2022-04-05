Iraqi forces seize more than 1500 thousand narcotic pills on the borders with Syria

Shafaq News/ the security forces arrested on Tuesday, a drug dealer in the far west of Al-Anbar Governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "Al-Anbar Governorate police apprehended a drug dealer in the city of Al-Qaim, on the borders with Syria."

"The Iraqi police also seized more than 1,700 thousand narcotic pills."

It is noteworthy that drugs trafficking has flown across the Syrian border to Iraqi cities, such as al-Qaim and Al-Sulaymaniyah.

Smugglers exploit corruption and lax law enforcement in Iraq to access the Kuwaiti market through the Abdali crossing on the Kuwait-Iraq border.