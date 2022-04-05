Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi forces seize more than 1500 thousand narcotic pills on the borders with Syria

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-05T17:36:05+0000
Iraqi forces seize more than 1500 thousand narcotic pills on the borders with Syria

Shafaq News/ the security forces arrested on Tuesday, a drug dealer in the far west of Al-Anbar Governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "Al-Anbar Governorate police apprehended a drug dealer in the city of Al-Qaim, on the borders with Syria."

"The Iraqi police also seized more than 1,700 thousand narcotic pills."

It is noteworthy that drugs trafficking has flown across the Syrian border to Iraqi cities, such as al-Qaim and Al-Sulaymaniyah. 

Smugglers exploit corruption and lax law enforcement in Iraq to access the Kuwaiti market through the Abdali crossing on the Kuwait-Iraq border.

related

Iraq arrests the third ISIS leader in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-10-05 12:52:04
Iraq arrests the third ISIS leader in al-Anbar

Three terrorists killed during Tharthar combing campaign

Date: 2020-10-01 18:21:32
Three terrorists killed during Tharthar combing campaign

One week after the attack on al-Halboosi's headquarters: strict security measures and hidden investigation results

Date: 2022-02-01 17:20:32
One week after the attack on al-Halboosi's headquarters: strict security measures and hidden investigation results

While it needs 400 megawatts.. al-Anbar is equipped with 120, official says

Date: 2021-05-11 14:08:05
While it needs 400 megawatts.. al-Anbar is equipped with 120, official says

JOC discloses al-Anbar's recent operation's outcomes

Date: 2021-08-15 16:30:07
JOC discloses al-Anbar's recent operation's outcomes

ISIS kidnaps a shepherd and shoots his wife in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-03-05 19:53:14
ISIS kidnaps a shepherd and shoots his wife in Al-Anbar

The Iraqi Ministry of Defense signs a new agreement to equip the security forces

Date: 2021-05-31 16:17:43
The Iraqi Ministry of Defense signs a new agreement to equip the security forces

Senior ISIS terrorist captured in al-Anbar 

Date: 2022-01-08 12:55:18
Senior ISIS terrorist captured in al-Anbar 