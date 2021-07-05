Iraqi forces pursue a truck carrying armed men following the Ain Al-Assad attack

Shafaq News / An official security source in al-Anbar Operations Command said that the Iraqi army forces were following a truck carrying armed men, who are likely to have carried out the attack on Ain Al-Assad Air Base.

Earlier today, Katyusha rockets reportedly landed inside the Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq.

A source told Shafaq News agency that airbase hosting U.S. and other international forces was targeted by a rocket, without leaving any casualties.

An initial report by the U.S.-led Coalition said, "At approx. 2:45 PM local time, Ain Al-Assad Air Base was attacked by three rockets. The rockets landed on the base perimeter."

"There are no injuries and damage is being assessed," it added.

On April 8, the air base was bombarded by 24 rockets but no party claimed responsibility of the attack. The United States accuses Iran-backed armed groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops and interests in Iraq.