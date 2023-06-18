Iraqi forces launch security operation in Nineveh

2023-06-18T07:37:41.000000Z

Shafaq News / The Popular Mobilization Forces and the Iraqi Army initiated a large-scale operation on Sunday, with a focus on four main fronts within Nineveh.

According to a statement issued by the Popular Mobilization Forces' media department that the Nineveh Operations Command of the Popular Mobilization Forces, to launch a comprehensive security operation starting from Hadar Island and stretching to the border areas adjacent to Saladin and Jazeera Operations Commands, spanning across four strategic axes.

Related News

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English كوردى عربي
English كوردى عربي
Radio