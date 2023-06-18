Iraqi forces launch security operation in Nineveh

Shafaq News / The Popular Mobilization Forces and the Iraqi Army initiated a large-scale operation on Sunday, with a focus on four main fronts within Nineveh.

According to a statement issued by the Popular Mobilization Forces' media department that the Nineveh Operations Command of the Popular Mobilization Forces, to launch a comprehensive security operation starting from Hadar Island and stretching to the border areas adjacent to Saladin and Jazeera Operations Commands, spanning across four strategic axes.