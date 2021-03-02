Report

Iraqi forces launch a security operation in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-02T07:55:23+0000
Iraqi forces launch a security operation in Diyala

Shafaq News / The Iraqi security forces launched an operation south of Baquba, the center of Diyala Governorate, to track down ISIS cells.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the operation was launched from two axes in the southern sector of Buhriz district, 10 km south of Baquba, with the participation of police and army units, backed by aerial support.

The operation comes after ISIS attacked villages in Buhriz with mortar shells and killing citizens there.

In the same context, citizens warned that the return of the Buhriz displaced persons might not be safe. They told Shafaq News agency that their villages were attacked yesterday by about 13 mortar shells, in addition to the terrorists' movements that brought the memories of sectarian conflict.

The areas south of Buhriz district are considered the launch pad of Al Qaeda organization shortly after the fall of the former regime and the crib sectarian killing and displacement that took place between 2005-2007.

