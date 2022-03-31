Iraqi forces launch a security campaign north of Jalawla 

Shafaq News / Iraqi Security forces launched a search campaign today to locate the sources and hideouts in which explosive devices are being manufactured and distributed, north of Jalawla, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the campaign covered the orchards and al-Islah Bassin, following explosions that resulted in injuries among the residents of the area.

The forces have deployed more units and enhanced their presence in the area and cooperation with the residents to monitor any suspicious potential terrorist movements.

Areas northeast of Diyala, located between Jalawla, Khanaqin, and the borders of the Kurdistan region, are continuously subjected, since 2017, to terrorist attacks and security breaches, after the withdrawal of the Peshmerga forces and the security gaps that emerged resulted in from it.

Jalawla officially became a sub-district in 1958, is inhabited by about 70,000 people, and is located 70 Km north of Baquba. It is one of the contested territories between Baghdad and Erbil.

Meanwhile, al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) announced launching a military operation to secure the Diyala river.

A PMF statement said that the joint operations command units managed to secure wide areas during the early hours of the operations.