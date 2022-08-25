Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi forces killed two prominent ISIS leaders in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-25T11:43:44+0000
Iraqi forces killed two prominent ISIS leaders in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ The spokesperson for the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasoul revealed that the Iraqi forces had killed two prominent ISIS leaders in Nineveh Governorate.

Earlier, the Iraqi forces ambushed ISIS in the Makhmur district of Nineveh and killed three terrorists.

Rasoul said the intelligence had identified the killed terrorists, Muhammad Taha Muhammad al-Kanani (Abu Anas) and Ahmad Abd Muhammad al-Kanani (Abu Abd). They hold security and military positions in the Organization. 

The Iraqi forces arrested another terrorist during the operation. He added.

related

Security forces seize 80 explosive devices in Nineveh

Date: 2022-02-01 13:10:57
Security forces seize 80 explosive devices in Nineveh

Italian archeologists unearth nearly 50 ancient tablets from a site in Nineveh

Date: 2022-06-19 09:44:16
Italian archeologists unearth nearly 50 ancient tablets from a site in Nineveh

Terrorist who stole over 32 old Christian books arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-21 18:43:48
Terrorist who stole over 32 old Christian books arrested in Nineveh

Two Iraqi soldiers killed in an ISIS attack on Sunday morning

Date: 2022-03-13 09:01:09
Two Iraqi soldiers killed in an ISIS attack on Sunday morning

18 ISIS members are arrested in Nineveh, Iraq’s Security Media Cell reports

Date: 2021-06-09 12:12:48
18 ISIS members are arrested in Nineveh, Iraq’s Security Media Cell reports

Two prominent drug dealers arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-09-09 17:32:38
Two prominent drug dealers arrested in Nineveh

Rockets hit Zelikan camp in Nineveh

Date: 2021-04-14 19:58:34
Rockets hit Zelikan camp in Nineveh

Intelligence seizes seven rocket launchpads and three rockets in Nineveh

Date: 2021-11-19 10:33:48
Intelligence seizes seven rocket launchpads and three rockets in Nineveh