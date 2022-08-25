Iraqi forces killed two prominent ISIS leaders in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ The spokesperson for the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasoul revealed that the Iraqi forces had killed two prominent ISIS leaders in Nineveh Governorate.

Earlier, the Iraqi forces ambushed ISIS in the Makhmur district of Nineveh and killed three terrorists.

Rasoul said the intelligence had identified the killed terrorists, Muhammad Taha Muhammad al-Kanani (Abu Anas) and Ahmad Abd Muhammad al-Kanani (Abu Abd). They hold security and military positions in the Organization.

The Iraqi forces arrested another terrorist during the operation. He added.