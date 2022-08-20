Iraqi forces killed six terrorists, including a prominent leader

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service announced that six ISIS members were killed in the Hamrin mountain area.

In a statement, the Agency said that a joint force from the Counter-Terrorism Service, the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency, and the Iraqi Air Force targeted ISIS sites near the Hemrin mountain range which resulted in the death of six elements, including Abu Maryam Al-Qahtani, the well-known as the general administrator of the Wilayat (State) of Saladin."

The Agency pointed out that Al-Qahtani was the supervisor of many assassinations and kidnappings plans against citizens and security forces by deploying fake checkpoints near the areas surrounding the Hemrin Mountains."

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.