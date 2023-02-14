Iraqi forces killed and arrested prominent ISIS members

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi forces killed six terrorists in the governorates of Kirkuk and Al-Anbar and arrested others outside the borders.

The Security Media Cell stated that a force of the Intelligence Agency killed three terrorists, one of whom was wearing an explosive belt.

Three others were shot dead in Wadi al-Shay in Kirkuk.

The Iraqi Intelligence Service also arrested several ISIS leaders through a security operation outside the Iraqi borders.

The Agency explained that the Iraqi forces tracked these terrorists in many countries and then arrested them in a non-neighboring country.

Iraq celebrates the fifth anniversary of its liberation and victory over ISIS.

At its height, ISIS held about 40 percent of Iraq. By December 2017, it had lost 95 percent of its territory, including its most significant property, Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.