Iraqi forces kill two ISIS members in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a joint Iraqi force killed ISIS members in the Hemrin Mountains in Saladin Governorate.

The Security Media Cell said that the air forces struck intensively an ISIS hideout which resulted in the death of two terrorists.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death."