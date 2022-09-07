Report

Iraqi forces kill three terrorists in Saladin

Date: 2022-09-07T11:57:37+0000
Iraqi forces kill three terrorists in Saladin

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service killed three terrorists north of Saladin Governorate.

The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool announced that the Counter-Terrorism Service killed three ISIS members by targeting their hostels.

The Agency had found equipment, including weapons and solar energy devices.

It is noteworthy that by December 2017, ISIS had lost 95 percent of its territory, including its two most significant properties, Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, and the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, its nominal capital.

At that time, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over ISIS in Iraq. But the terrorist organization was still inspiring and carrying out attacks.

