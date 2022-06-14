Report

Iraqi forces kill three terrorists in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-14
Iraqi forces kill three terrorists in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, three ISIS members were killed in a missile attack in Kirkuk Governorate.

Lt. Gen. Ali Al-Fariji, the commander of joint operations in Kirkuk, said that the 8th Division of the Iraqi army killed three terrorists with missiles.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala governorates, known as "the Triangle of Death."

