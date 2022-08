Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Air Forces destroyed an ISIS hideout and killed terrorists in Al-Anbar Governorate.

The Security Media Cell announced that based on information from the National Intelligence Service, the Iraqi F-16 aircraft targeted a den of ISIS near Wadi Abu Muqanir north of the Jabab area within the Al-Jazeera Operations Command control site.

The operation destroyed the targeted den and killed all ISIS elements inside it. The Cell added.