Iraqi forces kill six terrorists in Nineveh, destroy a cave in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Security Media Cell announced that a citizen and six terrorists were killed in clashes in Nineveh Governorate.

In a statement, the Cell explained that those terrorist elements hid on a farm, where the owner shot two dead. But he later died when the others launched an RBG7 missile.

The four terrorists fled to Jazeerat al-Hatra, south of Mosul, where a joint force of the Iraqi Army and the Popular Mobilization forces killed them.

Two of them were suicide bombers.

The Cell also reported that the Iraqi F-16 warplanes struck a cave intensively in Alton Kupri in Kirkuk, where ISIS elements were hidden.

Iraq celebrates the fifth anniversary of liberation and victory over ISIS this December.

At its height, ISIS held about 40 percent of Iraq. By December 2017, it had lost 95 percent of its territory, including its most significant property, Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates