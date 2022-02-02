Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi forces kill seven terrorists in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-02T20:32:24+0000
Iraqi forces kill seven terrorists in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Security Media Cell reported that seven "terrorists" were killed in Saladin Governorate on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Cell said that the Joint Operations Command launched an operation against ISIS elements and "achieved positive results."

"A force from the Saladin Operations Command, with the support of the Iraqi Air Force, raided a den west of Hawi al-Azeem (Mutaybija area) and killed seven members of ISIS terrorist gangs."

"The Iraqi forces are still besieging the rest of the terrorists inside their hole." The statement added.

It is worth noting that Mutaibije areas are the most dangerous hotbeds of ISIS militants, which extend among the governorates of Diyala, Kirkuk, and Saladin. It is called the "Emirate of Evil," where the terrorist organization targets citizens and the Army in Diyala and Saladin.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

related

Security Forces launch combing campaigns north of Saladin

Date: 2021-08-27 08:51:02
Security Forces launch combing campaigns north of Saladin

Saladin: power shortages are a reminder of ancient times

Date: 2021-05-16 11:10:40
Saladin: power shortages are a reminder of ancient times

Iraqi forces thwart five oil smuggling attempts

Date: 2021-07-06 07:40:49
Iraqi forces thwart five oil smuggling attempts

Saladin governor orchestrates major changes in high administrative positions in the governorate

Date: 2021-02-02 09:57:36
Saladin governor orchestrates major changes in high administrative positions in the governorate

Two shepherds kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Saladin

Date: 2020-11-18 18:19:17
Two shepherds kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Saladin

A massive blast inside Speicher base in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-18 09:04:41
A massive blast inside Speicher base in Saladin

Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2021-09-26 21:14:06
Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Saladin

Coalition base struck by two rockets in Saladin

Date: 2021-04-04 11:14:44
Coalition base struck by two rockets in Saladin