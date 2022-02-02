Iraqi forces kill seven terrorists in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Security Media Cell reported that seven "terrorists" were killed in Saladin Governorate on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Cell said that the Joint Operations Command launched an operation against ISIS elements and "achieved positive results."

"A force from the Saladin Operations Command, with the support of the Iraqi Air Force, raided a den west of Hawi al-Azeem (Mutaybija area) and killed seven members of ISIS terrorist gangs."

"The Iraqi forces are still besieging the rest of the terrorists inside their hole." The statement added.

It is worth noting that Mutaibije areas are the most dangerous hotbeds of ISIS militants, which extend among the governorates of Diyala, Kirkuk, and Saladin. It is called the "Emirate of Evil," where the terrorist organization targets citizens and the Army in Diyala and Saladin.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.