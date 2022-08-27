Report

Iraqi forces kill four terrorists in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-27T08:58:30+0000
Iraqi forces kill four terrorists in Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, four terrorists were killed in Diyala Governorate.

In a statement, the Security Media Cell announced that a force from the First Division in Diyala Operations Command followed up the movements of ISIS members who came from Hemrin Mountain and Lake."

According to the Agency, the terrorists attempted to attack the surveillance cameras of the Iraqi forces. Still, they failed when the 1st division of the 53rd brigade force pursued them and killed four and wounded others.

Shafak News Agency published the video of the operation.

