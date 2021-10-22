Iraqi forces kill a terrorist in Makhmur

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-22T18:45:38+0000

Shafaq News/ on Friday, Iraq's Security Media Cell reported that a joint force targeted an ISIS hideout in the Qara Jokh mountain between Erbil and Nineveh governorates. The Cell said in a statement that a joint intelligence force had targeted a new hideout in the Qara Jokh mountain area, killing one terrorist. On the other hand, a security source stated that the Iraqi army forces killed an element of the terrorist organization in the Qara Jokh mountains, Makhmur district, Nineveh Governorate. In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory. The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced. Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates. Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians, security forces, power transmission lines, and towers in several governorates. The Iraqi forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to the killing and the arrest of many members.

related

“Mountain of Death” threatens an Iraqi town

Date: 2021-08-14 09:45:25

Turkey attacks Makhmur Camp

Date: 2021-09-03 07:28:47

The Iraqi Army pursues ISIS elements in the Makhmur mountains

Date: 2021-09-04 12:48:02