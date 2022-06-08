Iraqi forces kill a terrorist and arrest five in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Security Media Cell announced that a terrorist was killed and five others were arrested in Al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq.

The Cell said that the Iraqi F-16 aircraft struck a "dangerous" terrorist group in the Al-Rutba desert in Al-Anbar Governorate in coordination with the Joint Operations Command and the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency."

"A group of Counter-Terrorism Service carried out an airdrop with the help of the Iraqi Aviation in the targeted location where they found the body of a terrorist and arrested another wounded."

The Counter-Terrorism Service also apprehended four other terrorists while trying to escape. The Cell added.

Recently, the Iraqi forces have been active in pursuing ISIS elements in different governorates, and as a result, they have arrested many prominent leaders, including "Abu Muhammad," detained in Saladin. In addition, "Abu Aya" was captured in Erbil, "Abu Fahd" was arrested al-Sulaymaniyah, and Emir Abu Qatar al-Iraqi, in Baghdad.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death."