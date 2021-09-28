Report

Iraqi forces kill a prominent ISIS member north of Samarra

Shafaq News/ The Samarra Operations Command in Saladin Governorate reported that a prominent ISIS member was killed in the Qadiriyyah area north of Samarra city.

Today, the Command said that the police patrol of Samarra Operations Command killed a terrorist nicknamed “Abu Rahma,” the ISIS military official of Al-Jazeera, West Samarra.

According to a statement, the Police clashed with three terrorists who tried to steal shops in the Qadiriyyah area, north of Samarra.

The federal force is still searching for the other two terrorists. The statement added.

