Iraqi forces kill ISIS members in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-17T08:18:43+0000
Iraqi forces kill ISIS members in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi security forces killed ISIS members east of Saladin Governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that forces from Saladin command raided ISIS hideouts in Wadi Diaba, east of al-Dur district within the Metebije sector.

The Iraqi air forces also struck the hideouts intensively, which killed several SIS members.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death."

