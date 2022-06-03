Iraqi forces keep pursuing the terrorists in different governorates

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi intelligence arrested a "dangerous terrorist" south of Baghdad.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell said that a joint force of intelligence and ground forces had arrested a prominent terrorist in the Radwaniyah area, south of Baghdad.

The detainee is nicknamed "Abu Miqdad" and "Abu Al-Sara." He held a position in the so-called Wilayat Al-Janoub (the South Sector), after which he was the commander of the divisions in the south of Baghdad.

He was handed over to the relevant authorities. The Cell said.

Yesterday, the Iraqi army arrested an ISIS leader on the outskirts of Baghdad. An official security source told Shafaq News Agency.

The 11th Division of the Army apprehended the so-called Emir Abu Qatar al-Iraqi while trying to reach the Iraqi capital.

The terrorist was handed over to the relevant authorities. The source said.

Earlier this week, the Iraqi Military Intelligence arrested an ISIS member west of Nineveh.

In a statement, the Agency said that the 15th Division, backed by the ground forces, raided the location of a terrorist in the village of Al-Sumoud in Zummar district, west of Nineveh, and arrested him.

The detainee is "an ISIS member working in the so-called Mutah Division – Wilayat Al-Jazira. His brother and son had worked with the terrorist organization, but the first was killed, and his son was arrested earlier.

On Saturday, the Iraqi forces apprehended four "terrorists" in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, Maysan, and Nineveh.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death.