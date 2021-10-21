Iraqi forces foil an attack at Helwa Airport

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-21T12:21:38+0000

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi security forces thwarted an attack targeting Helwa International Airport northwest of Tuz Khurmatu district, east of Saladin. In a statement, the National Security Apparatus stated that the National Security Agency, the Internal Intelligence, and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have found a missile prepared to target the Helwa Airport near the village of Albu Sabah, north of Tuz Khurmatu. Meanwhile, the PMF media said that a force from the 52nd Brigade dismantled that missile that was ready to target PMF east of Saladin

