Iraqi forces foil an attack at Helwa Airport

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi security forces thwarted an attack targeting Helwa International Airport northwest of Tuz Khurmatu district, east of Saladin.
In a statement, the National Security Apparatus stated that the National Security Agency, the Internal Intelligence, and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have found a missile prepared to target the Helwa Airport near the village of Albu Sabah, north of Tuz Khurmatu.
Meanwhile, the PMF media said that a force from the 52nd Brigade dismantled that missile that was ready to target PMF east of Saladin