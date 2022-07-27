Iraqi forces fire tear gas to disperse the demonstrators in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a security source said that demonstrators affiliated with the Sadrist Movement were injured while trying to storm the heavily- fortified Green Zone.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The security forces fired tear gas to disperse the demonstrators."

The Iraqi forces also shot fire intensively, which injured some demonstrators.

Earlier, the security forces hindered the supporters of the influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr from entering the Green Zone in Baghdad.

A source told our Agency that hundreds of troops were deployed at the entrance of the ultra-secure area to handle the demonstrators coming from al-Jumhuriyah Bridge.

Dozens of al-Sadr supporters rallied toward the Green Zone downtown to protest the Coordination Framework's nomination of Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani for the premiership.