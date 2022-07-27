Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi forces fire tear gas to disperse the demonstrators in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-27T16:23:14+0000
Iraqi forces fire tear gas to disperse the demonstrators in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a security source said that demonstrators affiliated with the Sadrist Movement were injured while trying to storm the heavily- fortified Green Zone.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The security forces fired tear gas to disperse the demonstrators."

The Iraqi forces also shot fire intensively, which injured some demonstrators.

Earlier, the security forces hindered the supporters of the influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr from entering the Green Zone in Baghdad.

A source told our Agency that hundreds of troops were deployed at the entrance of the ultra-secure area to handle the demonstrators coming from al-Jumhuriyah Bridge.

Dozens of al-Sadr supporters rallied toward the Green Zone downtown to protest the Coordination Framework's nomination of Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani for the premiership.

related

Sadrist movement reveals the "form" of its electoral list

Date: 2020-11-19 09:20:03
Sadrist movement reveals the "form" of its electoral list

Demonstrators injured in clashes with security forces in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-15 11:21:22
Demonstrators injured in clashes with security forces in Baghdad

Coordination Framework proposes a new initiative to solve the current political crisis

Date: 2022-02-09 22:31:13
Coordination Framework proposes a new initiative to solve the current political crisis

Coordination Framework and al-Sadr will form the next government, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq says 

Date: 2021-12-30 12:34:34
Coordination Framework and al-Sadr will form the next government, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq says 

Sadrist lawmakers and supporters celebrate the passing of anti-normalization law

Date: 2022-05-26 17:00:56
Sadrist lawmakers and supporters celebrate the passing of anti-normalization law

Sadrist movement discloses details of corrupt deals in the Ministry of Education

Date: 2022-01-03 12:48:29
Sadrist movement discloses details of corrupt deals in the Ministry of Education

CF reveals the new parliamentary seats after Al-Sadr's withdrawal

Date: 2022-06-16 14:32:01
CF reveals the new parliamentary seats after Al-Sadr's withdrawal

The Sadrist Movement: all appeals and complaints should be solved by law

Date: 2021-10-21 15:21:56
The Sadrist Movement: all appeals and complaints should be solved by law