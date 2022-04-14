Iraqi forces find an explosive device near Baghdad Int’l Airport

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi security forces found an explosive device on the road to Baghdad International Airport.

"A special security unit found the device on the side of the road between the Airport and the heavily-fortified Green Zone." A source told Shafaq News Agency,

No further information is disclosed.

It is worth noting that a U.S. airbase, known as Camp Victory, is located around the perimeter of Baghdad's civilian airport.

The Base was targeted many times. Last January, several rockets landed in the Baghdad International Airport compound near the adjacent U.S. airbase, damaging at least one disused civilian airplane.