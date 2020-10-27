Iraqi forces end its operation in south of Mosul

Shafaq News / after eight days of military operations The Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced, on Tuesday, the liberation of Kanous Island, south of Mosul.

“The operations resulted in the destruction of 12 terrorist strongholds and the seizing of weapons and ammunition.” the command said in a statement

It added, "The operations also eliminated ISIS between the governorates of Nineveh, Saladin and Kirkuk, so that it would not have any safe place in Iraq."

On October 19, 2020, joint Iraqi forces have launched operations on Kanous Island, south of Mosul, the center of Nineveh Governorate.



