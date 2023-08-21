Iraqi forces detain nine terrorists in coordinated operation

Shafaq News/ In a joint operation on Monday, Iraqi security authorities apprehended nine individuals suspected of ties to terrorist organizations, with one of the detainees being captured in collaboration with authorities in the Kurdistan Region.

The Counter-Terrorism Service disclosed that their operatives, in conjunction with the Counter-Terrorism Directorate in Sulaymaniyah, successfully apprehended a person who had been sought after.

Two others were apprehended within Baghdad, while another was captured within the "Al-Jada'a" camp in the Nineveh Governorate.

The Ministry of the Interior's Intelligence Agency reported that acting on intelligence inputs, they detained five individuals suspected of affiliating with terrorist entities.

The agency's spokesperson indicated, "Examination of the suspects' records uncovered evidence linking them to the Nineveh Province. They were found to operate within various divisions, namely Al-Bilawi, Al-Furqan, Khalid bin Al-Waleed, Al-Naftia, and Diwan Al-Jand."

Further investigation revealed that the detainees acknowledged their involvement with these terrorist groups and received financial support.