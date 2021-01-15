Report

Iraqi forces destroy a booby-trapped house between Diyala and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-15T19:32:02+0000
Shafaq News / A source in the Fifth Division of the Iraqi army in Diyala reported that dens and a booby-trapped house were destroyed, and weapons and explosives were seized in security operations between Diyala and Kirkuk.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "The Fifth Division forces carried out inspections in several villages between the outskirts of Qarah Tabah district in Diyala.

The source added, "The house was blown up with the seized materials in it.

The commander of the Fifth Division, Major General Adnan Salman, said, according to the source, that these operations are a message of reassurance to the citizens. The Iraqi will always protect the citizens and preserve their properties."

