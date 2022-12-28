Iraqi forces destroy ISIS hideouts, arrest ten terrorists

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi warplanes stuck two locations of ISIS elements in Diyala Governorate.

The Security Media Cell stated that the Iraqi Aviation forces destroyed two strongholds in the Narin area, where ten terrorist were hidden.

In addition, the Counter-Terrorism Service arrested prominent ISIS elements in Baghdad and Al-Anbar, the so-called Abu Ahmed Al-Jumaili, and Abu Hussein Al-Marawi.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.