Iraqi forces clashed with ISIS north of Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi security forces clashed with ISIS members north of the capital, Baghdad.

A police source told Shafaq News agency that the security forces ambushed the terrorists in the Al-Tarmiyah district and forced them to flee.

No casualties were reported.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.