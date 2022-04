Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell revealed that the Iraqi Special Forces carried out an airdrop in an area hosting terrorists in Kirkuk today.

The Cell said in a statement that the operation took place in al-Jal area, south of Kirkuk, noting that the forces are currently locating the terrorists to arrest them.

Entering Al-Jal's rugged, remote areas by the security forces is very challenging, which prompted them to go with the airdrop option, according to the statement.