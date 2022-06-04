Iraqi forces buried 13 terrorists under rocks

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the General Command of the Iraqi Armed Forces revealed the outcomes of military operations in three governorates against ISIS.

Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool, the spokesperson for the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, said that "the Counter-Terrorism Service launched operations in the period between May 28 and June 03 in the governorates of Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Diyala, which resulted in the killing of 13 terrorists inside a den and their bodies "were buried under rocks."

The operation was backed by of Iraqi Air Force in the Qara Jokh mountain range in the Makhmour district, between Erbil and Nineveh governorates.

Rasool indicated that the Iraqi forces also had found many hideouts containing weapons, explosive devices, and communication devices in the Hemrin Mountains in Diyala Governorate and the village of Al-Awashra in Wadi Zghitoun in Kirkuk."