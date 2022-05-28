Iraqi forces arrested four terrorists; ISIS set fire in agricultural lands south of Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi forces arrested four "terrorists" in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, Maysan, and Nineveh.

The Federal Police said that a joint force had arrested a terrorist in the village of Sin al-Dhuban in the Hawija district of Kirkuk who worked with ISIS in the so-called Diwan al-Jund, Kirkuk state.

The Security forces also arrested a terrorist in Samarra and another in the Al-Uzayr district of Saladin.

In turn, the Popular Mobilization Forces announced the arrest of an ISIS member in Mosul, the center of the Nineveh Governorate.

On Saturday, ISIS claimed responsibility for setting fire to agricultural lands in Daquq district, south of Kirkuk governorate, in the village of Zanqar.