Iraqi forces arrest three terrorists in Kirkuk and Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi forces detained three ISIS members, including a prominent official.

The Iraqi Military Intelligence stated that a joint force arrested a terrorist woman in the Al-Zab district of Kirkuk Governorate.

The woman worked in the Al-Hawija District in the Governorate of the so-called Al-Hisba (ISIS' religious police).

In addition, the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service apprehended two prominent ISIS officials; the terrorist nicknamed Abu Sarah and Abu Sanad, in Al-Sulaymaniya.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Its fighters are making a comeback with kidnap and killing; the most massive reactivation incident is when two ISIS men blew themselves up in a crowded Baghdad market on January 2021, killing at least 32 people in Iraq's first extensive suicide bombing in five years.