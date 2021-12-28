Iraqi forces arrest six terrorists in Nineveh Governorates

Shafaq News/ Six terrorists of the family of the former ISIS governor of Nineveh were arrested on Tuesday.

Iraq's Security Media Cell said in a statement, "the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency had arrested six members of the family of terrorist Talib Radwan Al-Hamdoun in the Rabia area in Nineveh Governorate while they were entering from Syrian territory to Iraq."

The Cell confirmed that the Agency, affiliated with the Ministry of Interior, is "determined to pursue terrorist elements and not allow them to desecrate the land of Iraq."

It is noteworthy that the terrorist, Talib Radwan al-Hamdoun, known as "Abu Laith al-Ansari," was killed. He led the attack on Nineveh, which fell under ISIS control in June 2014.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, four years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death."