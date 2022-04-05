Report

Iraqi forces arrest five terrorists in Nineveh and Al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-05T19:31:16+0000
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Security Media Cell announced the arrest of ISIS elements in Nineveh and Al-Anbar governorates.

The Cell said that a joint force of intelligence and ground forces arrested five terrorists in the two governorates.

According to the statement, the joint force also seized five explosive belts in Al-Anbar and western Nineveh and handed over the terrorists to the competent authorities.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

