Iraqi forces arrest eight terrorists in Kirkuk, Erbil, and Al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-11T19:00:28+0000

Shafaq News/ The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces announced the arrest of terrorists, including a "prominent" leader of ISIS. In a statement, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool said that the Iraqi forces carried out security operations in the governorates of Kirkuk, Erbil, and Al-Anbar. He added that the operations resulted in the arrest of eight terrorists. Rasool revealed that the Counter-Terrorism Service has apprehended a prominent ISIS leader, and details about the operation would be announced soon." In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory. Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

