Iraqi forces arrest an ISIS member in Kirkuk 

Shafaq News/ The Directorate of Military Intelligence in the Iraqi Ministry of Defense arrested a terrorist in Kirkuk Governorate.

The Security Media Cell said that, based on intelligence information, the authorities had arrested a terrorist responsible for distributing funds (Kafala) to the families of ISIS in Kirkuk.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians, security forces, power transmission lines, and towers in several governorates.

The Iraqi forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to the killing and the arrest of many members.