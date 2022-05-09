Report

Iraqi forces arrest a terrorist who killed a police officer

Date: 2022-05-09T15:11:55+0000
Iraqi forces arrest a terrorist who killed a police officer

Shafaq News/ A joint security force arrested a terrorist who killed a policeman before the liberation operations in Dujail district, south of Saladin governorate.

On Monday, the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense announced that a joint intelligence force from the Samarra and Dujail Operations Commands and the Commandos Regiment ambushed a terrorist in the Albu Hamid area Dujail and arrested him for killing a police officer before the liberation operations.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

The rivalry between Baghdad and Erbil opened up a long, disputed zone among four governorates, Nineveh, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala.

Neither side's forces did not enter this area, which paved the way for ISIS to creep back through these cracks

