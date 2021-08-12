Report

Iraqi forces arrest a prominent ISIS leader

Date: 2021-08-12T09:01:03+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Security Media Cell reported that a prominent ISIS member was arrested today Thursday.

The Cell said in a statement that the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency arrested a prominent terrorist who carried out attacks against security forces in Al-Anbar Governorate,” adding that the arrested confessed to belonging to ISIS in 2014 in the so-called Euphrates (Al-Furat) Province, Fallujah sector, and assassinating in many citizens.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

