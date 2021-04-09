Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi forces arrest ISIS members in Diyala and Babel

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-09T12:51:44+0000
Iraqi forces arrest ISIS members in Diyala and Babel

Shafaq News / Iraqi forces had arrested today Friday three ISIS members in Diyala and Babel.

Babel Police Command said in a statement that a joint force had arrested two wanted persons in two separate operations.

The arrested were handed over to the competent authority to complete the investigation.

In the same context, the Military Intelligence Directorate announced in a statement that it had arrested an ISIS member in the village of Albu Muhammad in Al-Azim sub-district, Al-Khalis district in Diyala Governorate.

related

ISIS kills one citizen and kidnaps 2 others in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-26 19:42:17
ISIS kills one citizen and kidnaps 2 others in Diyala

Officers arrested for assaulting a female physician in Babel

Date: 2020-08-13 19:17:42
Officers arrested for assaulting a female physician in Babel

PMF seizes explosives and weapons in Diyala

Date: 2020-07-30 18:52:21
PMF seizes explosives and weapons in Diyala

Diyala: Seven ISIS strongholds are destroyed

Date: 2020-09-09 07:12:32
Diyala: Seven ISIS strongholds are destroyed

IED targets an International Coalition convoy near Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-23 17:11:37
IED targets an International Coalition convoy near Baghdad

Casualties in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-11 18:15:00
Casualties in an ISIS attack in Diyala

One killed and two injured in an IED attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-27 21:34:13
One killed and two injured in an IED attack in Diyala

Two ISIS attacks in Diyala

Date: 2020-09-22 11:21:16
Two ISIS attacks in Diyala