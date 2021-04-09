Iraqi forces arrest ISIS members in Diyala and Babel

Shafaq News / Iraqi forces had arrested today Friday three ISIS members in Diyala and Babel.

Babel Police Command said in a statement that a joint force had arrested two wanted persons in two separate operations.

The arrested were handed over to the competent authority to complete the investigation.

In the same context, the Military Intelligence Directorate announced in a statement that it had arrested an ISIS member in the village of Albu Muhammad in Al-Azim sub-district, Al-Khalis district in Diyala Governorate.