Iraqi forces arrest ISIS member in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Iraqi forces have arrested an ISIS member in the capital Baghdad

The intelligence Services stated that the detainee is a member of the so-called Baiji Sector, known as “Abu Muhammad”, and he was a member of the terrorist group that blew up Al-Nurin Mosque in Baiji district, Saladin Governorate. He also participated in attacks on the security forces and citizens in the Governorate.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.