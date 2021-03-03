Iraqi forces arrest 63 ISIS militants in different governorates

Shafaq News / More than 60 ISIS militants were arrested in Iraq, The Security Media Cell announced on Wednesday.

The Cell said in a statement a force from the Diyala Operations Command carried out a search operation in Diyala in which it arrested 28 ISIS members.

Another force of Nineveh Operations Command launched an operation in separate areas in the Governorate in which 21 ISIS elements were arrested.

In both operations the commands seized military equipment.

The statement added that a force of the joint operations in Kirkuk launched an operation in different areas and arrested 14 ISIS militants.

Earlier, The Iraqi Security Media Cell reported air strikes and major search operations between Saladin and Kirkuk governorates.

The cell said in a statement “Under the supervision of the Joint Operations Command, Iraqi F-16 aircraft launched this morning ten air strikes on the area between northern Saladin and southwestern Kirkuk, which killed terrorists and destroyed strongholds.”

In another statement, the cell said, "Joint units of the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces carried out an operation in the same areas to pursue ISIS remnants."

Meanwhile, a security source said an Iraqi security officer was killed, on Wednesday in an explosion in Saladin Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency "an explosive device blew up at the Interior Ministry's forces in the Zerka area of Saladin on the borders of Kirkuk governorate which killed a member of the Rapid Response Forces.”