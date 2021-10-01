Report

Iraqi forces arrest 25 ISIS elements in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-01T10:18:13+0000
Shafaq News/ on Friday, Iraq's Security Media Cell reported that dozens of ISIS fighters were arrested in Nineveh Governorate

The Cell said in a statement today that the National Security Agency detachments in Nineveh had launched an operation which resulted in the arrest of 25 terrorists affiliated with ISIS, within the so-called Wilayat (States) Nineveh, Tigris, Jazira, and Saladin.

According to the statement, the arrested admitted to attacking the security forces during the liberation battles.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians, security forces, power transmission lines, and towers in several governorates.

The Iraqi forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to the killing and the arrest of many members.

